Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,456 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

