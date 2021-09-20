Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 243,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

TIGO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

