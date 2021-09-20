Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0961 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Minereum has a market cap of $1.28 million and $41,576.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minereum has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00125492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,312,944 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

