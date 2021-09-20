Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Audacy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $489.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

