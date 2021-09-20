Minerva Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products accounts for approximately 0.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

