Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.35 million and $2,989.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

