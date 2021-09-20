Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,979 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.