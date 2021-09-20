Mist Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00127124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

