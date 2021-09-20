Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.49% of CBRE Group worth $140,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $343,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.76. 48,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

