Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 53,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mmtec in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Shares of MTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.30. 88,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,694. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mmtec has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.