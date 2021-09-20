Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,844,170.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Moderna by 639.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Moderna by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

