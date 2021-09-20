Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,844,170.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $2,134,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $497.49.
Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Moderna by 639.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Moderna by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
