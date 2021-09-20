Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Moderna by 1.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $430.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,435,720. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

