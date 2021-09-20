Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Mogo alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,928. Mogo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $309.45 million, a P/E ratio of 216.11 and a beta of 2.89.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.