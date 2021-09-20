MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.