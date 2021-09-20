Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,538,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,498,000 after purchasing an additional 430,164 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $91,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $94.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

