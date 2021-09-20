Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

