Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,223 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

