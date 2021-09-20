Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $110.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $113.09.

