Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGCP. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

