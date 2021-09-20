Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 86.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $237.42 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.