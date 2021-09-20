Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

