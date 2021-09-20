Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 413,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for 3.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $19.95. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

