Morgan Stanley Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $108.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.99.

AEP opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,608,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

