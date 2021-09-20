Morgan Stanley Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $195.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

