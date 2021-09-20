Morgan Stanley Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $123.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.