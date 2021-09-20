Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $811,298.94 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,946 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.39, for a total value of $811,298.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

MORN stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.40. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,684. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average is $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 828.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morningstar by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.