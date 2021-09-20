Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.40. 12,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,385. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

