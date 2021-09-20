Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 359,068 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $34,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

