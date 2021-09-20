Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $266,040.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $266,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

