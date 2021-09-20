Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400,398 shares of company stock valued at $152,851,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 880,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,760,074. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

