Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,750,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

