Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Square accounts for 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $139.31 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

