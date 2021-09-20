Moseley Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.31. 13,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of -280.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.