Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 454 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,665.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,518,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $26.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,274.39. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,402.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,493.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

