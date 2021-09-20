Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 109,825 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NOK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 533,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,235,477. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

