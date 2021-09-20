Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.04. 2,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

