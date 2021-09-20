Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $146,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,754 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.65. 187,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.