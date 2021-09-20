Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.00. 50,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.