Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,463,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 189,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,252. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

