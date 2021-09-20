My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.37 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00174708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00113150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.65 or 0.06876181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,853.55 or 1.00192706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00801504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

