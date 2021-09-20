MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Reaches $10.25 on Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $235.78 million and $148.53 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $10.25 or 0.00023696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00124270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044416 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

