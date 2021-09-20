National Asset Management Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,560.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $131.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

