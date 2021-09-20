National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,419 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $183.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

