National Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

