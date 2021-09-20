National Asset Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

