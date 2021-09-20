National Asset Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $149.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.