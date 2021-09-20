National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,225,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.91 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

