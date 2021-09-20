Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
GASNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,593. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
About Naturgy Energy Group
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
