Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GASNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

GASNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,593. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

