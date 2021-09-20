Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head to Head Comparison

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 0.39% 7.72% 5.40% Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $415.68 million 2.10 -$16.61 million $0.39 65.59 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical.

Summary

Natus Medical beats Star Equity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

