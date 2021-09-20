NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NWG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 1,953,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,381. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price objective on shares of NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

